Kazuto Ioka wins vacant WBO world super-flyweight title

Kazuto Ioka won the WBO world super-flyweight title at the second attempt

Kazuto Ioka became the first Japanese male fighter to win world titles in four weight classes as he beat Aston Palicte to take the WBO world super-flyweight belt in Chiba, Japan.

Ioka, 30, beat his Filipino opponent by technical knockout in the 10th round.

The title was vacated by veteran Filipino Donnie Nietes in March.

Hiroto Kyoguchi completed a first successful defence of his WBA super world light-flyweight by beating Thailand's Tanawat Nakoon on points.