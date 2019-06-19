Brendan Irvine: Belfast boxer ruled out of European Games by broken foot

Brendan Irvine won a light-flyweight silver medal at the inaugural European Games in 2015

Belfast flyweight boxer Brendan Irvine has been forced to pull out of the European Games in Minsk because of a broken foot.

Irvine, who won a light-flyweight silver at the inaugural Games in Baku in 2015, joins another Irish boxing medal hope Joe Ward in withdrawing.

Ward turned professional two weeks ago and his withdrawal means Ireland will not have fighters in two weights.

Irish judo hopeful Ben Fletcher is also out of the games because of injury.

Irvine, 23, suffered his injury while sparring.

Light-heavyweight Ward, 26, won two world championship silver medals and his move to the professional ranks with a US-based promoter is a major blow for Irish amateur boxing.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland are fielding 63 athletes across nine sports at the Games which run from the 21-30 June.

Five of the sports will count as qualification events for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.