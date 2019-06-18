Kell Brook wants bout with Terence Crawford and plays down retirement speculation

Kell Brook has fought twice since undergoing a second eye-socket surgery

Former world champion Kell Brook hopes to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Brook, 33, made clear his intention in a tweet that responded to speculation over his potential retirement.

The former IBF world welterweight last fought in December, earning a points win over Australia's Michael Zerafa.

"I am not sure where these reports have surfaced but I have not retired," Brook posted. "Me and my team have been trying to secure big fights."

The Sheffield fighter - who has 38 wins and two defeats - added: "We went to New York because we want to fight Crawford.

"These are the level of fights that get me excited and I'd only ever want to bow out on a high, putting on an exciting show for my fans who have always shown me incredible support.

"If these big fights can be made then I'd love nothing more than to dance under them bright lights."

Brook underwent surgery on his right eye socket after defeat by Gennady Golovkin in September of 2016 and his left eye socket when he lost his world title to Errol Spence Jr in May of 2017.

He spent 10 months away from the ring after the Spence defeat and has fought twice since.

American Crawford is regarded as one of the world's best fighters at any weight and held all four world titles at super-lightweight before moving up to welterweight in 2018.

The 31-year-old - who has 35 wins from 35 bouts - beat Britain's Amir Khan in April.