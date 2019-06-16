Tyson Fury win shows heavyweight boxing's 'golden era' could be back on, says Steve Bunce

Tyson Fury needed only five minutes and 54 seconds to stop Schwarz

Tyson Fury's ruthless display to defeat Tom Schwarz suggests "we might just get a golden heavyweight period" in boxing, says BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Bunce.

Briton Fury, 30, stopped previously undefeated heavyweight Schwarz in the second round in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fury said he "aimed to do more of those performances" and declared he would beat Deontay Wilder in a world title rematch that looks set for next year.

A heavyweight "golden era" looked in doubt when they signed rival TV deals.

Fury, Wilder and Anthony Joshua - who was sensationally beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr on 1 June - all signed with rival US broadcasters, raising doubts about the chances of big fights taking place.

But with Fury's rematch with Wilder now looking likely to take place, an historic period for the sport could be back on the cards once more.

"I think we're going to get two or three fights over the next two or three years," Bunce said. "We might just get our golden heavyweight period."

The fight with 25-year-old Schwarz was Fury's first outing since his draw with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder in Los Angeles in December.

Fury dropped the German to the floor after backing him into the ropes in the second round, before Schwarz's corner threw in the towel.

Speaking on 5 Live's boxing podcast, Bunce said: "I think this is what, going forward, we're going to see.

He said Fury "might start believing and dreaming about those hundreds of millions of pounds, about the legacy he is going to leave behind, and about the wins he can have".

Meanwhile Fury told BBC Radio 5 Live: "You're going to see more of Tyson Fury coming in."

'Fury is the biggest heavyweight in America'

Fury is likely to next fight again in September or October

Fury's British promoter Frank Warren said it was "highly probable" a rematch with American Wilder would take place early next year.

He is likely to fight an as yet unnamed opponent before that in September or October, possibly in New York.

The Wilder rematch could eclipse the pay-per-view record of 4.8m buys set by the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout in 2015, said Fury's US promoter Bob Arum.

"There is no doubt in my mind Tyson Fury is the biggest heavyweight in America right now," said 5 Live's Bunce. "He sells more tickets than Deontay Wilder and he's the one they seem to love.

"That Wilder rematch is turning into the biggest heavyweight rematch to take place in America since, and I'm going to have to start name-dropping some big names, [Riddick] Bowe and [Evander] Holyfield.

"If Wilder and Fury fight each other next February or March, that is prime v prime and that, at the top of the heavyweight cannon, is one of the rarest things in boxing."