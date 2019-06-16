Tyson Fury stops Tom Schwarz in second round of heavyweight fight in Las Vegas

Britain's Tyson Fury produced a ruthless display to stop previously undefeated heavyweight Tom Schwarz in the second round in Las Vegas.

Fury, wearing shorts with the American stars and stripes, entered the ring to James Brown's 'Living in America'.

And in the ring Fury backed Schwarz to the ropes in the second, driving a right hand home to drop the German.

Seconds later with Schwarz bloodied and under attack, his corner threw in the towel just as the bout was waved off.

"I got a big man out of there by switching it up. He caught me with a couple but you can't go swimming and not get wet," said Fury.

"I came here to have fun and enjoy myself. I don't take it too seriously. I thought I put on a good show and the fans got what they paid for."

Fury's big American show

This was Fury's first outing since his controversial draw with WBC world champion Deontay Wilder in December.

There will be many who feel 25-year-old Schwarz was over-matched, with British heavyweight Dillian Whyte quick to label the German a "chump" and the fight "a joke".

But this was billed as a 'showcase' bout for Fury in what was his first contest on a lucrative deal with ESPN. The marketing of the former world heavyweight champion was there for all to see as he took off a black robe during his MGM Grand ring walk to reveal the US stars and stripes on a second gown.

This was all about enhancing his profile to the US market and the five minutes and 54 seconds of boxing that followed did little to harm the 30-year-old's future earning power or damage his hopes of a rematch with Wilder.

In round one he pinged a sharp jab through the underdog's defence and threw smart hooks around the guard, with Schwarz walking forward gamely but landing little against the evasive 6ft 9in Fury frame.

And in the second, Fury showed his abundant ring craft when he willingly retreated to a corner before landing a left hook while swivelling out of the tight space to open up an attack.

It was the beginning of the end as seconds later he teed off on Schwarz and thrust a right hand into the face, forcing a knockdown which was quickly followed by the conclusion as Schwarz stood a static target with shots raining in on him.

Fury was handed the microphone and - just as he did after ripping the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles from Wladimir Klitshcko in 2015 - opted to sing Aerosmith hit 'I don't want to miss a thing'.

"Tonight was great, I will enjoy it," he added. "We will get deals done, get another fight in and then we fight Wilder next year."

No slip ups but what's next?

Fury's win came two weeks after fellow Briton Anthony Joshua lost the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in a shock defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden.

Despite a late flurry of money being placed on Schwarz, who was previously unbeaten in 24 bouts, the German never looked like he could spring a similar surprise.

Instead, ringside celebrities such as singer Robbie Williams, chef Gordon Ramsey and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez witnessed a dismantling by Fury.

It has been a whirlwind 12 month since he returned to the sport after battles with drugs, alcohol and depression saw him give up his three world titles without ever losing them.

It appears a rematch with WBC champion Wilder is his main focus but another fight will come first, either on 21 September or 5 October, with his US promoter Bob Arum stating this week that New York's Madison Square Garden was provisionally booked.

A meeting with Wilder should therefore happen early in 2020, by which time Joshua will have likely had his own re-match with Ruiz to determine who will hold the division's other three titles.

"Wilder's team want to make it happen," said Fury's promoter Frank Warren. "Everybody wants to make it happen and it will happen."

