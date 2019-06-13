Fury v Schwarz: Promoter Bob Arum sees Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Briton

Arum (left) is promoting Fury in the US and has worked with the likes of Muhammad Ali in the past

Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Date: 15 June (16 June UK - around 04:00 BST)

Tyson Fury will follow Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in leading boxing into "a new dimension", says American hall-of-fame promoter Bob Arum.

Fury, 30, is working with 87-year-old Arum for his bout with Germany's Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"I recognised a larger-than-life character who reminded me of Ali and Foreman, both of whom I promoted," Arum told BBC Sport.

"So he will be a major, major star, not just in boxing but in the US."

Fury's meeting with 25-year-old Schwarz will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and has been billed as a chance to showcase the Briton to the US audience in what is his first bout working with broadcaster ESPN and Arum.

Arum has been involved in boxing for over 50 years and has worked with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar de la Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.

"Tyson's going to lead this sport into a new dimension, just the way Ali did in his time, and then later George," said Arum.

"They were athletes who could resonate with the public, communicate with the public and endear themselves to the public. He is just that kind of personality - larger than life, intelligent, very articulate and he has interesting back story.

"He reminds me a lot of the early Ali. I haven't seen a boxer in the division as tall and big, who was that light on his feet in years. Now that he has slimmed down and is in great shape I think he is by far the best heavyweight in the world."

Arum warns Joshua of Ruiz repeat

Arum expects the former world champion to fight once more this year - possibly on 5 October at New York's Madison Square Garden - before pursuing a rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in 2020.

Mexican-American fighter Andy Ruiz Jr holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles after his shock win over Anthony Joshua on 1 June, with the Briton intent on securing a rematch later this year.

"We promoted almost all of Ruiz's fights," said Arum. "He's a fairly good heavyweight, has fast hands, can box and takes a good punch but he can't knock me out.

"We had him in with third- and fourth-level heavyweights that he never knocked out. For him to beat Joshua, there was a different Anthony Joshua.

"I don't know if it is so smart to put him back in with Ruiz. As an athlete you remember being knocked down four times to the ground. I would put him in with other guys, build him back up, restore his confidence and then put him back in with Ruiz."