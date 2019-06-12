Paddy Barnes to fight on undercard of Michael Conlan's Belfast bill on 3 August

Barnes' loss to Oscar Mojica was his second straight defeat

Paddy Barnes will attempt to get his professional career back on track at flyweight on the undercard of Michael Conlan's Belfast bill on 3 August.

Barnes has opted to continue boxing after hinting he would retire in the wake of his bantamweight defeat by Oscar Mojica in New York in March.

The split-decision loss at Madison Square Garden was his second in a row during a seven-fight pro career.

The two-time Olympic medallist will be joined on the undercard by Sean McComb.

The former Northern Ireland captain is unbeaten in seven fights in the paid ranks, winning four by knockout.

"Very few fighters challenge for a world title in their sixth professional fight but Paddy has never been one to shy away," said MTK Global Professional Development Co-ordinator Jamie Conlan.

"Having won two Olympic medals as an amateur, he now has a big stage on which to re-launch his second assault on the summit of professional boxing.

"Sean, meanwhile, has been widely tipped by experts as one of the hottest prospects in the game. He achieved big things as an amateur as well and although he's already fought at Windsor Park and at Boston's TD Garden, fighting at Féile will be extra special for him too."

The main fight of the evening at the Féile an Phobail festival sees Conlan handed the chance to avenge his highly controversial defeat by Russian Vladimir Nikitin when the pair met at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Conlan is unbeaten in 11 professional fights while Nikitin, who was also signed by the Belfast featherweight's promoter Top Rank, has won his first three contests.