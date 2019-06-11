Zab Judah: Former world champion released from hospital after injury

Judah lost to Paulie Malignaggi in 2013

Former two-weight world champion Zab Judah has been released from hospital after sustaining injuries in defeat by Cletus Seldin on Friday.

Judah, 41, was fighting for the first time in 17 months when stopped in the 11th round by his fellow American.

He reportedly suffered a bleed on the brain but was said to be "awake" and "making progress" in hospital.

On Monday, fight promoters Star Boxing said he was out of hospital with a "promising" prognosis.

The company tweeted: "While he will need rest, the prognosis looks promising. We send our warmest wishes to Zab and his family."

The light-welterweight contest with Seldin, which took place near Syracuse in New York state, was Judah's third since 2013.

Fighters past and present including Tony Bellew, Frank Buglioni, Kal Yafai and Ashley Theophane tweeted well wishes for Judah, who has fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto in a 23-year professional career.

Judah - who now has a record of 44 wins and 10 defeats - won his first world title at super-lightweight in 2000 and unified the welterweight division in 2005.