Zab Judah: Former world champion 'making progress' in hospital after loss

Judah lost to Paulie Malignaggi in 2013

Former two-weight world champion Zab Judah is "making progress" after being taken to hospital following Saturday's loss to fellow American Cletus Seldin.

Judah, 41, was fighting for the first time in 17 months when he was stopped in the 11th round of a brutal contest.

He appeared fine but went to hospital early on Sunday morning and had a bleed on his brain according to reports.

The fight's promoters said he was "awake, communicating and making progress" on Sunday evening.

Star Boxing tweeted: "Family requests privacy and will update Tuesday. We are all praying for him and appreciate everyone's concern."

The contest, which took place near Syracuse in the state of New York, was Judah's third since 2013.

Fighters past and present including Frank Buglioni, Kal Yafai and Ashley Theophane tweeted well wishes for Judah, who has fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto in a 23-year professional career.

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew tweeted on Sunday morning: "Woke up to the sad news that Zab Judah is fighting for his life in hospital. Watched Zab for years and admired him from afar! I hope he comes through this I really do."

Judah - who now has a record of 44 wins and 10 defeats - won his first world title at super-lightweight in 2000 and unified the welterweight division in 2005.