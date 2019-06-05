Jarrell Miller expects 2019 fight despite failed drugs tests before Anthony Joshua bout

Miller expects to be fighting again before the end of 2019

Jarrell Miller says he will fight again by the end of the year despite multiple failed drugs tests, and expects to become world heavyweight champion.

Miller, 30, was due to fight Anthony Joshua on 1 June but three illegal substances were found in his system.

His withdrawal allowed Andy Ruiz Jr the chance to face the Briton and take the IBF, WBO and WBA titles in a shock win.

American Miller said he was "sorry", and when asked how much damage had been done to his career, said: "Not a lot".

He told IFL TV: "I have never put a front on to be something I never was..

"I always speak my mind and fought to get here. It's a step back but if done the right way with the right strategic planning it moves in the right direction. Everybody likes a good comeback story or someone who is real.

"Hands down, I am going to get a title shot and I think it's going to come a lot sooner than people think. I will be heavyweight world champion some day."

Miller was banned for six months by the WBA from 20 March, when his first failed test contained the substance GW501516.

Asked about his second and third tests - which showed traces of human growth hormone and EPO - he said he failed because of a stem-cell treatment he used for an elbow injury.

The Brooklyn-based fighter says he "messed up" and is now working with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (Vada) to show he is "100% clean and this was a one-time mistake".

Miller added: "I cried once. I was sitting in the car driving to the gym weeks after the whole thing. It hurt, it hurt.

"It wasn't taken initially for any kind of gain, so we want to show the sanctioning bodies we are doing the right thing and putting our best foot forward."