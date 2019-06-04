Katie Taylor: Undisputed lightweight champion would 'absolutely love' Persoon rematch

Taylor and Persoon delivered an absorbing 10 round contest at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor says she would "absolutely love" a rematch with Delfine Persoon after her controversial victory over the Belgian in New York.

Taylor became the undisputed lightweight champion after being awarded a narrow points win, although many believed Persoon should have been given the victory.

"It was an absolute battle but thankfully I came out victorious," reflected Taylor.

"The rematch is inevitable."

The judges' cards read 95-95 96-94 96-94, giving Irishwoman Taylor the majority decision that shocked many of those in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

Belgium's Persoon, who was visibly upset at the decision, has vowed to appeal against the outcome stating that she refuses to accept that she lost the fight.

"I don't think I had any doubts (over the result)," said Taylor as she landed in Dublin on Tuesday.

"(Manager) Brian Peters knew and (trainer) Ross Enamait knew that I had it from early on in the fight.

"I think I racked up some of the earlier rounds. It was a very close fight, she is a great champion and that is what happens when the best are fighting the best."

Taylor returned to Dublin with her four belts on Tuesday

Taylor's victory took the Olympic gold medallist to the pinnacle of the sport just 14 fights into her professional career.

Her meeting with Persoon, who held the WBC belt for nearly five years, was billed as a match-up between the two most talented fighters in the division.

The captivating contest lived up to expectation as the pair produced a thrilling 10 rounds at one of boxing's most iconic venues, on a night in which Andy Ruiz Jr stunned the boxing world to displace Anthony Joshua as unified heavyweight champion.

"It is going to be a great rivalry in the future," said Taylor.

"It's a fight that people would love to see again, I think it was the fight of the night."