Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury rematch 'officially on'

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's first fight ended in an enthralling draw

WBC world heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder says he has signed an agreement to face Tyson Fury in a rematch after he has fought Luis Ortiz.

Wilder, 33, tweeted on Tuesday he had agreed a rematch with Ortiz, which is expected to take place in September.

Now he says a repeat of his December draw with Fury, 30, would follow his fight with the Cuban.

"All contracts have been signed already," he tweeted. "It's officially on."

"As I always say I'm the realest champion in the business and as I've mentioned before I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP.

"By no means am I looking past Ortiz. He's a dangerous fighter but I am looking through him."

Wilder beat Ortiz in March 2018 with a 10th round stoppage.

It is understood Fury is excited about the prospect of facing Wilder again, although he is unlikely to sign any deal himself until after his next fight on 15 June.

Fury faces German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas, his first bout since teaming up with US broadcaster ESPN.

Promoter Frank Warren told BBC Sport: "Tyson is focused on his fight on 15 June and any announcements about future fights will be down the line."

Wilder's announcement of his next two contests comes in the week rival Anthony Joshua - who holds the division's other three titles - makes his debut in America against Andy Ruiz Jr in New York on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Joshua said he would like to meet Wilder for a "face-to-face" discussion about a unification bout, only for the American to then tweet he has an agreement in place with Ortiz.

On Thursday, Joshua told BBC Sport he would therefore turn his attention to a bout with fellow Briton Fury.

Wilder though again used Twitter to state he has signed a deal to face Fury after Ortiz.

Fury faces German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on 15 June, his first bout since teaming up with US broadcaster ESPN.

Wilder, Fury and Joshua operate with different broadcasters in the US, making negotiations between the three more complex.

It was widely expected Fury and Wilder would fight again following December's thrilling draw in Los Angeles, during which former unified world champion Fury survived two knock downs.

But his lucrative new broadcast deal ultimately prompted ESPN to seek a fight which would introduce him to the network before exploring the rematch Wilder now claims has been signed.