Hannah Rankin: Scot's IBO World Super-Welterweight title fight live on BBC Scotland

Hannah Rankin
Hannah Rankin has won six of her nine professional bouts
Women's IBO World Super-Welterweight title: Hannah Rankin v Sarah Curran
Venue: Lagoon Centre, Paisley Date & time: Saturday, 15 June, 22:50 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website

Hannah Rankin's quest to claim the vacant women's IBO world light-middleweight title will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

The Luss fighter faces American Sarah Curran on Saturday, 15 June at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley.

The bout will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport Scotland website from 22:50 BST.

Rankin, 28, has won six of her nine professional fights, most recently beating Eva Pajic on points in January.

Her opponent, 26, last fought in November, defeating compatriot Shianne Gist, and has won four of her six bouts as a professional.

Fight promoter and Rankin's manager, Sam Kynoch, said: "We're absolutely thrilled that BBC Scotland will provide live coverage of what could prove a historic night for Scottish boxing."

