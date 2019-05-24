Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr: Joshua Buatsi to face Marco Antonio Periban in undercard fight

British light-heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi
Buatsi secured the British light-heavyweight title with a third-round stoppage of Liam Conroy in March 2019

British light-heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi is set for the toughest fight of his career on 1 June when he faces Mexico's Marco Antonio Periban.

The pair will fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title contest with Andy Ruiz Jr.

"To say I have boxed at Madison Square Garden this early in my career is an honour," said Buatsi, 26.

"The greats have boxed here. I can't wait to put on a fantastic performance."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist has been "sensational" in his 10-fight professional career, but added Periban, 34, was a "perfect" test.

Buatsi has 10 wins, eight via stoppage, while Periban has 25 wins, four defeats and a draw in 2013 with former two-weight world champion Badou Jack.

Periban has not competed since May 2017.

