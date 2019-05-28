Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr: BBC Radio 5 Live to broadcast Madison Square Garden bout

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's first fight in America will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Joshua's US bow on 1 June sees him face America-born Andy Ruiz Jr at New York's Madison Square Garden, a "bucket list" venue according to BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello.

The contest, for the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles, will take place at around 03:00 BST on Sunday, 2 June.

Costello said the 29-year-old's career is moving on to "another iconic venue".

Costello, who will call the action from ringside, added: "There are hallowed arenas across all sports that bring an extra dimension to a commentator's excitement and Madison Square Garden, especially for a world heavyweight title fight, belongs high on the bucket list."

Joshua's bout will be one of three commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live, following Callum Smith's defence of his WBA world super-middleweight title against Hassan N'Dam and Katie Taylor's lightweight showdown with Delphine Persoon, where all four women's world titles are on the line.

Throughout the week, 5 Live's boxing podcast with Costello and Steve Bunce will deliver fresh editions on Monday, after the midweek main event news conference, following Friday's weigh-in and on Sunday morning in the hours after the bout.

The BBC Sport website will provide updates throughout the week, as well as a live text commentary in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Joshua has not been in action since his impressive win last September over Alexander Povetkin, where he took his record to 22 wins from 22 fights, including 21 knockouts.

Ruiz stepped up for the bout when it was announced Joshua's original opponent Jarrell Miller failed drugs tests in April.

Ruiz, who has one loss in 33 fights, has said Joshua "fights like a big robot" in the build-up, while Joshua has labelled his opponent "a great challenger".

Ben Gallop, head of BBC Radio and Digital Sport, said: "Anthony Joshua is one of the most iconic British sportsmen of his generation and his first fight in the USA is an event not to be missed. I'm delighted we're able to bring our listeners exclusive commentary of the bout on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website following the conclusion of the all-English Champions League final, making for an unmissable night of sport on 5 Live this Saturday."