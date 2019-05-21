Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder rematch 'likely' in March or April

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC belt after an enthralling draw with Tyson Fury in Los Angeles in December

Britain's Tyson Fury says a world heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder is "likely to happen in March or April".

Wilder knocked out fellow American Dominic Breazeale in the first round on Saturday to retain his WBC title.

Wilder's agent, Shelly Finkel, has said that Wilder, 33, would "probably" fight Fury or Anthony Joshua next year.

"Wilder can't run forever. This rematch has got to happen," Fury, 30, told ESPN.

The three heavyweights are signed to different US broadcasters.

"We were very close to a rematch," said Fury. "We had contracts, they had contracts, we were trying to agree terms.

"All of a sudden I had a massive deal from ESPN and they made me an offer I couldn't refuse. That would've been in May I believe.

"And Deontay Wilder apparently signed a three-fight deal [with Showtime] before I signed the ESPN deal."

Wilder retained his WBC belt with a thrilling draw against Fury in Los Angeles in December.

The other recognised world heavyweight belts - WBA, IBF and WBO - are held by Briton Joshua, who is signed to the DAZN streaming service.

Joshua will fight American Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York on 1 June, while Fury faces German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on 15 June.

"If the fighters are willing to fight then why should the networks get in the way?" Fury said.

"Fighters use that as an excuse. Anthony Joshua, he uses that a lot as an excuse. I believe if the fighters really want to fight each other they will."