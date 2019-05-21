Callum Smith to defend WBA title against Hassan N'Dam

Smith beat fellow Brit George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final in September

Britain's Callum Smith will defend his WBA super-middleweight title against France's Hassan N'Dam on 1 June, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence.

Smith, 29, will defend the belt for the first time at New York's Madison Square Garden, having won it from George Groves in September 2018.

N'Dam, 35, has won 37 of his 40 fights and beat Britain's Martin Murray in December in Manchester.

Smith is unbeaten in his 25 fights.

"I've had a good camp and I'm looking forward to walking to the ring as a world champion for the first time in my career," said Smith.

"To have my first defence at Madison Square Garden is going to be special and it's another box ticked."

N'Dam beat Ryota Murata to win the WBA middleweight title in 2016, but lost in a rematch five months later.

Smith, who trained with N'Dam before the Groves fight, said: "We know each other well.

"Experience is on his side and he's an awkward guy to face. Saying that, he's definitely a fighter that I should beat and get rid of if I'm on my game."

N'Dam said: "I am confident I will create a big surprise in New York."

Britain's IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua will fight in America for the first time when he faces Andy Ruiz Jr.