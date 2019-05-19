Deontay Wilder knocks out Dominic Breazeale in first round to defend title

The only blip on Wilder's otherwise flawless record was a draw with Tyson Fury in December 2018

Deontay Wilder produced a sensational first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale to defend his WBC world heavyweight title in New York.

Wilder, 33, flattened his fellow American with 43 seconds of the opening round left - taking his record to 41 wins and a draw from 42 bouts.

Breazeale, 33, was on the ropes early on before finding a solid shot to respond to the champion.

But Wilder finished the fight moments later with a huge right hand.

It was his 40th victory by knockout and just a second career loss for Breazeale, following his 2016 defeat to Anthony Joshua.

"Everything came out of me tonight," Wilder told Showtime. "I know it's been a big build-up, a lot of animosity, chaos and hatred to one another, a lot of words said. It just came out tonight.

"This is what makes boxing great. When you have stuff to overcome."

Wilder successfully defended his title for the ninth time, becoming only the 10th man to achieve that consecutive milestone.

More to follow.