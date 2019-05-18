Josh Taylor secures first world title with points victory against Ivan Baranchyk

From the section

Josh Taylor (right) remains unbeaten after 15 professional bouts

Josh Taylor claimed his first world title with a points victory against Ivan Baranchyk in the IBF super-lightweight title bout in Glasgow.

Scot Taylor, 28, knocked the previously unbeaten Belarusian down twice in the sixth round.

And the home favourite remained in control, winning 117-109 115-111.

The contest doubled as the weight division's World Boxing Super Series semi-final and Taylor will face American Regis Prograis in the final.

Prograis is WBA and interim WBC champion.

Taylor moves on to 15 wins from 15, which includes four successful defences of his WBC Silver super-lightweight title.

Inoue wins inside two rounds

On the undercard, Japan's Naoya Inoue won the IBF world bantamweight world title with a second-round stoppage against Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was knocked down three times before the fight was stopped as unbeaten Inoue became a double world champion by adding to his WBA bantamweight title.

Inoue will take on either Nonito Donaire or Zolani Tete in the Super Series bantamweight final.