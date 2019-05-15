Josh Taylor v Ivan Baranchyk: 'No doubt I'm going to be world champion'

Media playback is not supported on this device Can Taylor tame Baranchyk 'The Beast'?

World Boxing Super Series semi-final & IBF world super lightweight title fight: Josh Taylor v Ivan Baranchyk Venue: Hydro, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 18 May Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Josh Taylor has "no doubt" that he will become world champion on Saturday and that facing Ivan Baranchyk in Glasgow is his "big opportunity".

The former Commonwealth champion will take the IBF super-lightweight title if he can defeat the holder from Belarus.

Taylor is undefeated as a professional, knocking out 12 of his 14 opponents.

"I'm in the game to fight the best guys and prove I'm the best, and I'm fully confident I'm going to win," said the 28-year-old Scot.

"I've never felt so confident and relaxed before a fight. This is my big opportunity and I'm ready to do a job."

Having moved to London to train with former world champion Barry McGuigan's son Shane, Taylor feels all his hard work is about to pay off.

"I moved to London for my career, to give it 100% and have no regrets," he said. "There's no doubt in my mind I'm going to be world champion.

"Baranchyk is a very good fighter, but this weekend it's just me and him. I've watched his previous fights and I see a lot of flaws, a lot of mistakes. It's up to me to exploit them."

Baranchyk, nicknamed The Beast, is also undefeated in 19 fights and sees it differently.

Asked whether he thought he would stop Taylor before the end of the fight, the Belarussian replied: "Yeah, but I'm ready for 12 rounds. I will win."

The fight at Glasgow Hydro is also a World Boxing Super Series semi-final, with the winner going through to face Regis Prograis, the United States fighter who is now WBA and interim WBC champion, in the final and to be crowned undisputed world champion.

There is also a high-profile undercard on which Japan's Naoya Inoue takes on Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF and WBA world bantamweight titles.