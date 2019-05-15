Kubrat Pulev: Bulgarian boxer to take harassment prevention classes after kissing reporter

Media playback is not supported on this device Kubrat Pulev kisses reporter during an interview

Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev has been ordered to take sexual harassment prevention classes after kissing a female journalist, according to reports in the US.

The 38-year-old kissed Jennifer Ravalo when she was interviewing him after a fight in California in March.

Ravalo's lawyer Gloria Allred said his actions were "unwelcome and unlawful".

California's state athletic commissioner said she "would like this to be a teachable moment" for Pulev.

The LA Times reports Pulev, who was suspended in California after the incident, apologised to Ravalo during Tuesday's hearing with the commission, and was told his suspension would be lifted if he paid a fine and attended the classes by 22 July.

But he was also warned he will face a lifetime suspension if he is involved in any future incidents.

Pulev was pictured kissing the Vegas Sports Daily reporter following his victory over Romania's Bogdan Dinu.

CSAC commissioner Martha Shen-Urquidez said she wanted to offer Pulev the chance to reform "rather than take away a fighter's ability to make a living."

Pulev has been linked with potential future fights against both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

He had been scheduled to face Joshua in 2017 but pulled out through injury.

What happened?

In a statement released at the time Ravalo, who works under the name Jenny SuShe, said: "Mid-interview he grabbed my face and kissed me. I was immediately shocked and embarrassed, and didn't know how to respond.

"Next, I walked to the table to put my items in my backpack. He grabbed both of my buttocks and squeezed with both of his hands. Then he walked away without saying anything to me and laughed.

"It made me feel uncomfortable and frustrated that Kubrat Pulev would treat me in such an unprofessional manner. I did not encourage or consent to Mr Pulev grabbing my face, kissing me, or grabbing my backside.

"I was there at the event covering the boxing match as a professional member of the press. Kissing a woman on her lips without her consent and grabbing her is not acceptable."

She added: "No woman should be treated this way."

Pulev later tweeted: "Jenny is actually a friend of mine, and after the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss.

"Later that night, she joined me and my other friends at my post-fight celebration.

"On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other. There really is nothing more to this."