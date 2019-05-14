Michael Conlan: Belfast man to fight controversial Rio conqueror Nikitin

Michael Conlan was fined 10,000 Swiss francs for his protests after his controversial Olympic defeat by Nikitin

Michael Conlan will aim to avenge his controversial Rio Olympics defeat by Vladimir Nikitin when he fights the Russian in Belfast in August.

Conlan, unbeaten in 11 professional fights, will battle with Nikitin on 3 August at the Feile an Phobail festival in his native Belfast.

"This is the fight I have wanted since that day [in Rio]," said Conlan.

"It was probably the worst day of my amateur career. This will put my amateur career to bed.

"I'll finally be able to move on and achieve all the things I have set out to achieve."

After winning Olympic bronze at London 2012, Conlan headed into the Rio Games believing he was on course to clinch gold but was left devastated as Nikitin was handed a hugely contentious verdict in their quarter-final.

Following the bout, a furious Conlan made a one-fingered gesture to judges and also swore several times during a post-fight TV interview which led to him receiving a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs by amateur boxing's world governing body.

Conlan earned his 11th straight pro win by beating Mexico's Ruben Garcia Hernandez in March

Rio bout was 'Conlan versus Putin', claims Arum

Nikitin, 29, was also signed by Conlan's promoter Top Rank and has won his first three contests.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum claimed in Belfast on Tuesday that the Rio bout was "really Michael versus Vladimir Putin".

"We signed Nikitin to a contract after we signed Michael with the idea that one day we would match them in a fair and square contest with no political implications," added Arum.

"Vladamir Nikitin is a nice young man. You can't really blame him for the unfair result, he had nothing to do with it. It was the judges who were dictated to."

It will be just the second time the Belfast native has fought in his home city since turning pro.

"It is probably going to be the first fight that I'll be able to get up for as it's the only fight I wanted since then," added the Belfast featherweight.

"I've been at the Feile nearly every year. It is my back garden."

The Feile venue will accommodate 7,000 spectators.