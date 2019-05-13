Tyson Fury 'living life like a training camp' before Tom Schwarz fight in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury
Fury is unbeaten in his 28 fights

British heavyweight Tyson Fury says he loves boxing "more than ever" and lives his life "like a training camp" as he prepares for his Las Vegas debut against German Tom Schwarz on 15 June.

Fury, 30, made his comeback after a 32-month absence in June 2018 and earned a stunning draw with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in December.

The Schwarz fight will be his first under a lucrative new deal with ESPN.

"It is something I am enjoying as an athlete, a person and boxer," he said.

Fury, who beat Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles in 2015 and claims to be the lineal champion, added: "I really love my job at the minute, more than I have ever done before. I used to think boxing was a chore, a job to go to.

"I trained hard for a fight and then put a ton of weight back on. Now I enjoy what I do, keep fit even when I am not boxing. I almost live my life as a routine training camp now."

Wilder faces fellow American Dominic Breazeale on 18 May, while WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua takes on American Jarrell Miller in New York on 1 June.

Fury is unbeaten in his 28 fights, while 24-year-old Schwarz - ranked number two in the world with the WBO - has 24 wins from 24 bouts.

"It's been a long time coming," said Fury. "I have never been to Vegas. The big fights happen in Vegas. I remember waking up to watch Ricky Hatton and Floyd Mayweather [in 2007] at the MGM. A lot of iconic fights have been there so for me to put my name down on that list is another tick off the list.

"I made a promise to myself when I was younger I wouldn't go to Vegas until I fought there. Thirty years later I get the opportunity to fight on the biggest platform in the world."

Speaking about his 6ft 5in opponent, he added: "He is hungry and ambitious, and I am sure he will come for a war.

"He is not ill-preparing for this and turning up for a pay check. He is turning up to take the lineal championship of the world. It will be an epic fight - it's Las Vegas, it's showtime and I will look to put on an explosive performance in the States."

