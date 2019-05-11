Leigh Wood: Briton beats Ryan Doyle to retain Commonwealth featherweight title

Leigh Wood (left) and Ryan Doyle
Wood's only professional defeat came against Gavin McDonnell at super-bantamweight in 2014

Britain's Leigh Wood retained his Commonwealth featherweight title after beating former champion Ryan Doyle at Nottingham Arena on Friday night.

Wood, 30, stopped Doyle in the 10th-round to take the win in his hometown.

"Best night so far in my boxing career," Wood said.

"I had to box smart. When I was warming up, I felt a little bit flat, but the crowd picked me up. Ryan is a tough, tough kid, but he wasn't beating me tonight no matter what."

The win improves Wood's record to 22 wins from 23 professional fights - his only defeat having come against Gavin McDonnell in 2014.

