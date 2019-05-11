Leigh Wood: Briton beats Ryan Doyle to retain Commonwealth featherweight title
Britain's Leigh Wood retained his Commonwealth featherweight title after beating former champion Ryan Doyle at Nottingham Arena on Friday night.
Wood, 30, stopped Doyle in the 10th-round to take the win in his hometown.
"Best night so far in my boxing career," Wood said.
"I had to box smart. When I was warming up, I felt a little bit flat, but the crowd picked me up. Ryan is a tough, tough kid, but he wasn't beating me tonight no matter what."
The win improves Wood's record to 22 wins from 23 professional fights - his only defeat having come against Gavin McDonnell in 2014.