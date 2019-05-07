Britain's Luke Campbell to fight Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko for WBC title

From the section

Luke Campbell (centre) beat Adrian Yung in Philadelphia in his most recent bout in March

British boxer Luke Campbell will fight Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

WBO and WBA lightweight champion Lomachenko, 31, stopped Briton Anthony Crolla in the fourth round to defend his titles in Los Angeles last month.

Lomachenko watched ringside as ex-Olympic champion Campbell beat France's Yven Mendy at Wembley in September.

Campbell, 31, recorded a fifth-round stoppage against Mexican Adrian Yung in his previous bout in March.

