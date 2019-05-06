Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Callum Smith says he is 'game' to fight Mexican

Smith beat fellow Brit George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final in September

Britain's Callum Smith says he is "game" to fight Mexico's three-weight world champion champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Alvarez unified the middleweight division with a points victory over Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Undefeated Smith, 29, holds the WBA title at super-middleweight after beating George Groves in September.

Alvarez, 30, stepped up to super middleweight to beat Rocky Fielding in December and win the WBA regular belt.

"If his [Canelo's] team are serious and want to make the fight then I'm game," Smith tweeted on Monday. "A big fight in the autumn sounds good to me."

Canelo, who has been beaten just once in 55 fights, has said he wanted to become the undisputed middleweight champion and win all four belts.

After defeating Jacobs, Canelo said he was open to meeting Kazakh fighter Gennedy Golovkin for a third time.

The two drew their first bout in 2017, then Canelo took a controversial points victory in September 2018.

"If he wants to do it again, I'll beat him again," he said.