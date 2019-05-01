Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr: Briton anticipates 'technical' bout in New York

Andy Ruiz Jr weighed 262lbs for his last bout, 17lbs heavier than Anthony Joshua was for his most recent win, over Alexander Povetkin

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr will be "more of a boxing match" than it would have been against original opponent Jarrell Miller.

Ruiz, 29, will fight on 1 June instead of American Miller, who was replaced because of failed drug tests.

Britain's Joshua has been installed as a 1-25 favourite with bookmakers.

"It is about selecting punches and breaking him down; Miller would have been more of a slug-fest," Joshua said.

Joshua, the IBF, WBO and WBA world champion, has not fought since his impressive stoppage win over Alexander Povetkin in September.

He was well into training camp when news of Miller's failed drug tests emerged, prompting a search for a suitable opponent to face at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In his only world-title shot and defeat to date, Ruiz was beaten on points by New Zealand's Joseph Parker, who later lost his WBO title to Joshua.

"Ruiz was game, ready, only just fought and lost to Parker in a close fight," Joshua said.

"It was about getting someone signed on the dotted line and make sure the date goes ahead. It is my time to announce myself in New York."

Ruiz, a Mexican-American based in California, is bidding to become Mexico's first heavyweight world champion.

He claims 29-year-old Joshua "fights like a big robot" and has vowed to "make history" when they meet.

"Ruiz and Miller are very different," Joshua said. "Ruiz is more selective with his punches, he punches with a bit more intent.

"I feel Miller would walk you down with the intent to tire you out and do things you're not naturally good at.

"Ruiz will be more of a technical boxing match. If I can't take his punch power, or he can't take mine, then it will be the first who lands, because we punch with intent.

"And if we can take each other's power, it will be the first one to tire."

Joshua says the news of Miller's failed drugs test hit him "like a bomb" and has urged the 30-year-old American to "learn from his mistakes".

"I'm not going to knock him when he is down, but he faces issues and has more issues to come," the Briton added.

"It is a lesson he needs to learn - keep it clean.

"This sport is too dangerous, too regulated at this level. When you come to world level, stay off that stuff."

Joshua said his promoter Eddie Hearn made a "good offer" to Luis Ortiz to step in, although Hearn was accused by the 40-year-old Cuban's promoters of using him as a "gimmick".

"It is said that in my career I've navigated my way around fighters but it is clear we've made offers to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Ortiz and these fights haven't been able to happen - not of our accord," Joshua said.

"I don't know what we're doing wrong but we've made good offers to be the heavyweight champion of the world and to Ortiz to fight at Madison Square Garden."