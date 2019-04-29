Ryan Burnett: Former unified bantamweight champion signs deal with Top Rank

Burnett lost his world title when injury forced him to retire against Nonito Donaire in November

Former unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett has signed a multi-fight deal with American based promoter Top Rank.

Belfast's Burnett lost his WBA belt in November when a back injury ended his bout against Nonito Donaire.

The 26-year-old will return to the ring on 17 May in his hometown having stepped up to super-bantamweight.

His fight against Filipino Jelbirt Gomera will now be streamed in the US by broadcaster ESPN.

Burnett follows in the footsteps of stablemate Michael Conlan in signing with Bob Arum's Top Rank.

The freak injury against Donaire proved to be a double blow for Burnett, who lost both his world title and his undefeated status when he was forced to retire on his stool after the fourth round.

"I want to be world champion again. Nothing else matters," he said when the fight against Gomera, who has won 14 of his 19 professional bouts, was announced.