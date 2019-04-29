David Price and Dave Allen agree July O2 Arena bout

David Price and Dave Allen have both found a run of form going into their July bout

Dave Allen says his fight with David Price "won't go past four rounds" after they agreed to meet at London's O2 Arena on 20 July.

The British heavyweights will meet on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's bout with Oscar Rivas.

Price, who was bitten by opponent Kash Ali during his most recent win, expects "big upsides" if he beats Allen.

Allen, 27, stopped Lucas Browne on 20 April and says a Price is a fight he has "wanted for years".

"There may be other fighters out there that are better than us but I think me and Pricey have two of the biggest fanbases in the UK," added Allen.

"This won't go past four rounds. I'm going to try to outbox him and I'm going to try to take him out with one shot as early as possible."

Price has 24 wins from 30 bouts and will stand five inches taller than Allen and hold a significant reach advantage.

Allen has 17 wins and two draws from 23 fights as a professional.