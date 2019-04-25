Kash Farooq stops Williams in fifth round to retain British bantamweight title

Kash Farooq is still unbeaten after 11 bouts

Kash Farooq defended his British bantamweight for a second time after a fifth-round stoppage against Kyle Williams, who sustained a first loss.

Glasgow's Farooq, 23, knocked down Wolverhampton's Williams, 27, in the second round and the challenger could not continue after going down again.

The defending champion soaked up pressure in the third and stumbled just before seeing out victory in the fifth.

More to follow.