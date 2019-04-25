Boxing: TJ Doheny says title fight is 'best against the best'

TJ Doheny won the IBF belt against Japan's Ryosuke Iwasa last August

Australian-based Irish fighter TJ Doheny has told fans to expect fireworks in his super bantamweight unification bout against Daniel Roman.

The pair put their world boxing belts on the line on Friday in front of Roman's home crowd in Los Angeles.

Unbeaten southpaw Doheny is the IBF champion with Roman the WBA champion.

"This is a fight you want to see," said Doheny, "it's the best against the best, champion against champion, and the fight I've been asking for".

"There's a lot of respect between myself and Danny.

"When that first bell goes, the respect will be gone out the window and the fans can expect fireworks."

Portlaoise native Doheny is 21-0 with 15 knockouts and is defending his IBF belt for the second time, after an 11th-round stoppage of Japan's Ryohei Takahashi at Madison Square Garden in January.

His opponent Roman is 26-2 with 10 knockouts and has won 18 fights in a row.

Doheny has been based in Australia for the last decade and has never fought as a professional in Ireland, having emigrated to Sydney 10 years ago.

He holds the IBF belt which belonged to Belfast boxer Carl Frampton between 2014 and 2016.