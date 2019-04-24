Daniel Dubois & Joe Joyce 'agree' British title fight

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce are both undefeated

Heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce have agreed a deal for a British title fight, says the British Boxing Board of Control.

A bout between Dubois, 21, and Joyce, 33, was ordered by the BBBofC on 22 March, but some feared they would be kept apart by their teams.

Dubois has won all 10 of his fights, and Joyce is unbeaten in eight.

No venue or date has been set, although 13 July appears a possibility for the Frank Warren-promoted fight.

When the BBBofC initially ordered the bout, Warren said he was "delighted".

Dubois fights Ghana's Richard Lartey at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Joyce, who won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in 2016, stopped former WBC world heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne in his most recent fight in February.