Amir Khan beaten by Terence Crawford: Briton says 'I have a lot left'

Amir Khan (left) has won 33 and lost five of his 38 bouts as a professional

Britain's Amir Khan says he will still "get the world title fights" despite being accused of quitting by WBO world welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Khan's corner pulled him out after he took a low blow from American Crawford in the sixth round in New York.

Khan, 32, denied quitting and said he "couldn't think straight" after the blow.

"I have a lot left in me," Khan told BBC Sport. "I will always get opportunities."

Before the fight at Madison Square Garden, Khan - a former two-weight world champion - said he was in the "last chapter" of his career.

He was knocked down in the first round by unbeaten 31-year-old Crawford and was behind on all three judges' scorecards when the fight ended.

Asked if it would be the last bout of his career, Khan said: "Not at all. Apart from the one knockdown, it wasn't a brutal fight.

"I am going to spend time with the family and take time off. I'll see what comes up after this."

'I have never quit from anything'

Trainer Virgil Hunter said Khan was "incapacitated" by the low blow, a left hook after 47 seconds of the sixth round.

He said he would step aside if he felt any of his fighters should retire, adding: "I will be honest with him."

Briton Kell Brook - whom Khan could fight next - said his long-time rival "quit", and there were boos from the crowd when the fight was ended.

Khan said referee David Fields told him he was allowed five minutes to recover from the blow.

However, asked why he took only about a minute before the fight was stopped, Khan said: "If I had known I probably would have taken the full five. It was sore. I couldn't think straight after it.

"I could feel it getting worse and my trainer Virgil stepped up and said, 'let's pull it'.

"I have never quit from anything. I would rather be knocked out. It's just not in me to quit. I tried to continue but it was getting worse.

"I have always been criticised. I gave my all. If I am criticised so be it. I have never quit in any fight. I'd rather be stopped on my feet or the floor.

"I want to see the video. I want to see the shot before I talk to anyone. To me it was low. I'm the one who felt it, the one in the ring who took that shot."

Crawford has won all 35 of his professional bouts and is widely regarded as one of the leading pound-for-pound boxers in the world.