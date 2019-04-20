Dillian Whyte to face Colombian Oscar Rivas in July

Whyte beat Chisora for the second time in December

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte will face undefeated Colombian Oscar Rivas at London's O2 Arena on 20 July.

Whyte, 31, has scored eye-catching wins over former world champion Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora in the last 12 months.

He was heavily linked with a meeting with unified world champion Anthony Joshua but was frustrated with the financial packaged offered.

Rivas, 31, has 26 wins, with 18 coming via knockout.

Whyte said Rivas was "one of the most avoided heavyweights of the last few years".

He added: "I am more than happy to carry on fighting top-10 fighters like Rivas until I get my well-earned shot at Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua."