Joe Cordina stops Andy Townend to win British lightweight title

Joe Cordina
Joe Cordina won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games before turning professional

Joe Cordina maintained his unbeaten professional record with victory over Andy Townend to win the British lightweight title.

The 27-year-old Welshman put in the best performance of his professional career to stop England's Townend in the sixth round at The O2 in London.

Cordina also retained his Commonwealth title and is now unbeaten in nine professional fights.

He is also the WBA International lightweight title holder.

