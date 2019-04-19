Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller off after American's second 'adverse finding'

Jarrell Miller has returned a second "adverse finding" from a drugs test and will now be replaced as Anthony Joshua's next opponent, says Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Miller was denied a licence for the 1 June bout after a first adverse finding from a sample taken on 20 March.

Hearn said Miller had "failed a second separate test for a further substance".

He says a new opponent for IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Joshua will be announced next week.

The fight, due to take place in New York, will be Joshua's US debut.

More to follow.