Jarrell Miller: American to appeal against decision to deny licence to face Anthony Joshua
Jarrell Miller says he has "done nothing wrong" and will appeal against the decision to deny him a licence to face Anthony Joshua in New York.
The New York State Athletic Commission refused him a licence to fight on 1 June after he returned an "adverse finding" in a drug-testing sample.
"The facts will prevail and I shall be vindicated," said Miller, 30.
"My team and I stand for integrity, decency and honesty and we will fight this with everything we have."
More to follow.