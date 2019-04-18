Jarrell Miller: American to appeal against decision to deny licence to face Anthony Joshua

Jarrell Miller says he has "done nothing wrong" and will appeal against the decision to deny him a licence to face Anthony Joshua in New York.

The New York State Athletic Commission refused him a licence to fight on 1 June after he returned an "adverse finding" in a drug-testing sample.

"The facts will prevail and I shall be vindicated," said Miller, 30.

"My team and I stand for integrity, decency and honesty and we will fight this with everything we have."

More to follow.

