Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller: American denied a boxing licence

Jarrell Miller has been denied a licence to fight Anthony Joshua in New York on 1 June after an "adverse finding" in a drug-testing sample.

Briton Joshua, 29, was due to to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against undefeated American Miller, who has never fought for a world title.

A sample take from Miller on 20 March prompted the decision by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Miller's camp have now requested a B sample be tested.

If that sample comes back negative then Miller can make another application for a licence.

But if it comes back positive, then he will not be allowed to fight in New York and Joshua would have to find a new opponent.

More to follow.