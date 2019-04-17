Amir Khan: I can't make any mistakes against Terence Crawford

Media playback is not supported on this device 'If I fight at my best, nobody touches me' - Khan on Crawford fight

Amir Khan v Terence Crawford Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York Date: Sunday 21 April Time: Around 04:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, text commentary on BBC Sport website

Amir Khan says he "can't make any mistakes" when he challenges WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Briton Khan, 32, will be the underdog against the American, 31, who has held world titles in three divisions.

Khan returned to boxing last April after 23 months away from the sport and secured two wins in 2018.

"It's just amazing for me to be in this position again," he said. "To know I'm fighting the best out there again."

The former unified light-welterweight world champion, who has a record of 33 wins and four defeats, added: "I know that I can't make any mistakes out there because then I'll be in trouble."

Crawford has held world titles at lightweight, super-lightweight and welterweight and has been compared by his promoter Bob Arum to boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard, who won world titles in five weight divisions.

"Anybody who knows anything in boxing knows that someone like Terence Crawford comes along very seldom," said Arum.

"The closest I know that I promoted was the great Sugar Ray Leonard. Terence reminds me of Sugar Ray Leonard.

"I'm not going to get into who would have won between those two, but Terence is really something special.

"I'm so delighted that we've been able to arrange this fight with Terence against Amir Khan, who I have always been an admirer of."

Crawford, unbeaten in his 34 fights, added: "Amir Khan is a great fighter. You can't take that away from him. He's undefeated in the welterweight division, so I need to take another step up."