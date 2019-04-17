Amir Khan v Terence Crawford: BBC Radio 5 Live to broadcast world title fight

Crawford is unbeaten from 34 fights, while Khan has lost four of his 37 fights

BBC Radio 5 Live will have live commentary of Amir Khan's fight against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford at Madison Square Garden on Sunday morning (around 04:00 BST).

Briton Khan, 32, will be the underdog against the American, 31, who has held world titles in three divisions.

Khan returned to boxing last April after 23 months away from the sport and secured two wins in 2018.

The Olympic silver medallist has a record of 33 wins and four defeats.

BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello will be joined on commentary by Paulie Malignaggi, who lost to Khan in a world title fight in 2010.

There will be a preview show on Radio 5 Live Sport from 19:00 BST on Thursday and Costello and Bunce boxing podcasts on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday post-fight.