Claressa Shields v Christina Hammer: Shields unifies middleweight division after unanimous decision

Shields (right) won Olympic middleweight gold for the United States at London 2012 and Rio 2016

American Claressa Shields maintained her unbeaten record and unified the women's middleweight division with a unanimous decision win over Christina Hammer on Saturday.

All three judges scored in favour of the 24-year-old 98-92 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Her WBA, WBC and IBF belts and Hammer's WBO belt were up for grabs in the bout.

"I am the greatest woman of all time, give me that," Shields, whose record moves to 9-0, said after the fight.

Hammer, 28, had held the WBO middleweight title since October 2010.

"You all told me I couldn't do it," said Shields, who won Olympic middleweight gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"Women's boxing is on fire. I cannot wait to see the next super fight, whoever is in between.

"Right now, I'm the undisputed champion of the world."

Shields called out undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and challenged her to a fight.

"Respect to Claressa Shields for becoming the Undisputed Champion tonight. Tonight was not my night but I will be back," Hammer wrote on Twitter after the fight.

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry tweeted her support for Shields, dubbing her a "star of the sport".