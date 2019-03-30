Luke Keeler beats Conrad Cummings to reclaim WBO European middleweight belt

Keeler has now defeated Cummings twice in the space of a year

Dublin's Luke Keeler reclaimed the WBO European middleweight title with an impressive unanimous points win over Conrad Cummings at the Ulster Hall.

In a fight undoubtedly closer than the pair's first meeting in April 2018, a heavily marked Cummings sustained a cut above his right eye in the second round which appeared to obstruct his vision.

There were wins for Belfast trio Sean McComb, Tyrone McKenna and Steven Ward.

Omagh teenager Callum Bradley also made a winning start in the pro ranks.

In the main event of the evening Keeler began on the front foot, throwing considerably more shots than his opponent and landing a number of left hands to open the cut above Cummings' eye.

The Coalisland man, who regained the European belt in December against Hungary's Ferenc Berki, rallied to take the fifth and sixth rounds as he forced Keeler onto the ropes.

However it was the 31-year-old Dubliner who finished stronger to register a 17th professional victory.

Nearly a year since his final amateur fight, McComb added to his burgeoning reputation as he cruised through his six round bout with Troy James.

McComb's stablemate McKenna also comfortably saw off Oscar Amador while Ward secured a 10th professional win in comfortable fashion.

The penultimate bout of the night saw 18-year-old Bradley making his debut in front of raucous support, with the Tyrone man claiming a wide decision to move to 1-0.