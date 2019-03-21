Josh Warrington: Drugs cheats a disgrace and should get life bans

Josh Warrington (left) will face mandatory challenger Kid Galahad (right) in June

Drugs cheats are a "disgrace" and should be banned from boxing for life, says IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington.

The Leeds fighter, 28, will defend his title against mandatory challenger Kid Galahad on 15 June at Leeds Arena.

Sheffield's Galahad was given a backdated two-year doping ban in 2016 that was later cut by six months.

"There is no place for drug cheating in any sport," Warrington told BBC Radio 5 Live's Breakfast show.

Galahad, who is unbeaten in 26 fights, maintains he tested positive in 2014 after his brother spiked his nutritional supplement.

"He shows no remorse, which is disgraceful in my eyes and we don't need people like that in boxing," added Warrington, who says the nature of boxing means the outcome could be more serious than in other sports.

"It's man-to-man combat and we are going in there to hurt each other. To try and pinch an extra little inch by cheating, especially in a sport as brutal as boxing, is a disgrace.

"Winning and losing, everything like that goes out the window. We are going in there to hurt each other and if you do get found then you should be banned for life straightaway."

Warrington beat Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton in his first title defence in December and is unbeaten in 28 fights.

Frampton, 32, has signed a new multi-fight contract with US-based Top Rank promotions and has been touted as an opponent for world title holders Oscar Valdez or Leo Santa Cruz.

"I hope Carl goes on and wins another world title and if he does, I would love nothing more to have a big unification fight with him," said Warrington.

"I had to take up the mandatory as I have worked hard to get that.

"I believe I am the best featherweight in the world and the way I prove that is by fighting other champions."