Errol Spence Jr v Mikey Garcia: Spence Jr retains IBF world welterweight title

Spence Jr landed 375 punches to Garcia's 75 in the 12-round contest

Errol Spence Jr retained his IBF world welterweight title for the third time after defeating four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia by a unanimous decision in Dallas on Saturday.

Spence Jr, who boxed for the US at the London 2012 Olympics, went the distance in his hometown - his first 12-round bout in his past 12 fights.

Judges scored the bout 120-107 120-108 120-108 in the 29-year-old's favour.

"People said I couldn't box. You saw it today," he said.

"I can box, I can move my head. I can do it if I want to," Spence added, after landing 375 punches to Garcia's 75.

Previously undefeated Garcia, 31, suffered his first loss in 40 professional fights.

Garcia, who moved up two weight divisions for his welterweight debut, missed out on the chance to join the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Tommy Hearns, Manny Pacquiao, Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar de la Hoya in winning world titles across five weight classes.

He failed to land more than 10 punches in a single round in front of the 47,500 crowd at the AT&T Stadium.

"He is the truth. He is for real. He came out with a game plan, kept his distance. I couldn't make adjustments," Garcia said, after dropping to 39-1 with 30 KOs.

Filipino Pacquiao challenged Spence Jr to a fight after his victory which saw him improve to 25-0.

"I am looking at the winner of this fight. Spence wants to fight me," Pacquiao. "I am hoping to be back here, soon."