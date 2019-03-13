Vicky Glover boxes her way to first women's European medal for Scotland

Vicky Glover fought for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Glover fought for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, missing the semis after a split decision

Vicky Glover has guaranteed Scotland's first women's European medal at the Under-22 Championships in Russia.

The 19-year-old Glasgow featherweight won a unanimous decision against Amanda Millere of Lithuania to reach the semi-finals.

Her next opponent in Vladikavkaz will be England's Ellie Scotney.

Last year, Glover was the first Scottish woman boxer to compete at the Commonwealth Games but missed out on a medal on Australia's Gold Coast.

