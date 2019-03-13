Vicky Glover boxes her way to first women's European medal for Scotland

From the section

Glover fought for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, missing the semis after a split decision

Vicky Glover has guaranteed Scotland's first women's European medal at the Under-22 Championships in Russia.

The 19-year-old Glasgow featherweight won a unanimous decision against Amanda Millere of Lithuania to reach the semi-finals.

Her next opponent in Vladikavkaz will be England's Ellie Scotney.

Last year, Glover was the first Scottish woman boxer to compete at the Commonwealth Games but missed out on a medal on Australia's Gold Coast.