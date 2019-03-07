Frank Bruno: Former world heavyweight champion 'starting to mend' after pneumonia battle

Bruno was last seen in public on 23 February

Former British world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno says he has "never felt so ill" after being treated in hospital for pneumonia, but is "finally starting to mend".

The 57-year-old was admitted to hospital in Banbury, with his agent confirming his illness on Monday.

Bruno was ringside for Chris Eubank Jr's victory over James DeGale in London on 23 February.

"Pneumonia, you've been a knockout!" Bruno said on Twitter.

"Thank you for all the well wishes I've been reading them all.

"I feel like I'm finally starting to mend. I've certainly never felt so ill."

Bruno won the WBC heavyweight title at the fourth attempt when he beat American Oliver McCall at Wembley in September 1995.

His professional career came to an end when he was beaten inside three rounds by Mike Tyson in March 1996.