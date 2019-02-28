James DeGale retires: Former Olympic & world champion quits at 33

James DeGale won Olympic gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing

Britain's two-time world champion James DeGale has retired following defeat by Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is the first Briton to win an Olympic gold medal and then a professional world title.

"It's been an unbelievable journey," said DeGale, who won 25 and lost three of his 29 fights as a professional.

"It's hard to admit that I'm not the fighter I once was. I'm human and, along the way, my injuries have taken a toll - both on mind and body."

DeGale beat American Andre Dirrell on points to claim the vacant IBF super-middleweight belt in May 2015.

He lost his world title in December 2017 but won it back in an April rematch with American Caleb Truax.

However, he gave up the belt in July 2018 to focus on chasing "massive fights" rather than facing mandatory defences.

DeGale lost to Eubank Jr on a unanimous points decision at London's O2 Arena.

"Today marks 10 years since my professional debut fight on 28 February 2009," said DeGale.

"It's been an unbelievable journey and I've had an amazing decade - if I'm honest, the best years of my life - and, having started boxing at the age of nine then being selected as part of the England amateurs squad, I've collected many memories along the way."