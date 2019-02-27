Daniel Jacobs: Fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will determine his legacy

Daniel Jacobs beat Serhiy Derevianchenko to win the IBF middleweight title in October

Daniel Jacobs says his world middleweight unification fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on 4 May in Las Vegas will define his legacy.

Mexican Alvarez, 28, holds the WBC and WBA belts, while American Jacobs, 32, became the IBF champion in October.

Jacobs spent 19 months out of the sport as he successfully battled bone cancer, eventually making his comeback in 2012.

"We have worked so hard for this moment and it is not a moment we will take for granted," he said.

Jacobs, who has two defeats in 37 fights, claimed the IBF crown after beating Serhiy Derevianchenko.

"I have always had the long road, jumping over hurdle after hurdle after hurdle, but when I step in the ring that will be my last hurdle - I will declare myself middleweight champion.

"This fight is for the fans and our legacy is on the line. It's about claiming my own legacy in my own right."

Alvarez inflicted Gennady Golovkin's first defeat in their re-match in September and became a three-weight world champion in December when he knocked out Britain's Rocky Fielding.

"We will do what we always do, prepare ourselves to the fullest," he said. "This is going to be a great fight and we will come out with our hand raised.

"We know his style is going to be difficult, very complicated, but at this level this is what you have to face."