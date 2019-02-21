Anthony Crolla: Vasyl Lomachenko bout offers a chance to silence Twitter trolls

Media playback is not supported on this device Lomachenko fight is my 'chance to shock the world' - Crolla

Anthony Crolla says he will be fuelled by Twitter trolls and the chance to secure a place in boxing history when he faces Vasyl Lomachenko on 12 April.

The Briton, 32, will challenge the much-heralded WBA and WBO world lightweight champion in Los Angeles.

Lomachenko, 31, has won world titles in three weight classes in just 13 bouts and has been installed as a 1-100 favourite with bookmakers.

"This is my chance to shock the world," former world champion Crolla said.

He told BBC Sport: "It's a chance to be remembered by British boxing fans and go down in history. That is huge motivation alone."

Crolla's discipline in training smartly between fights allowed him to step in to face Lomachenko when Richard Commey withdrew from a bout with the champion due to injury.

But some social media reaction saw the contest labelled "a waste of time", while others have posted stating Crolla has "no chance".

"I am a huge underdog and that's fuel to the fire for me," Crolla added. "On social media, you get the internet warriors, the trolls. Does that get to me? Not at all, I look forward to proving those people wrong.

"No one is invincible, are they?"

British light-heavyweight Callum Johnson pointed to criticism his gym partner has faced

Manchester's Crolla says he may wear the colours of the LA Lakers at the Staples Center and joked he may ask the NBA outfit if forward LeBron James can accompany him on his ring walk.

The bout will take place eight days before another Briton - Amir Khan - travels to the US, also as a huge underdog, to face WBO world welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Crolla lost his world title to Jorge Linares and was also out-pointed in a rematch in 2017, while Lomachenko stopped the Venezuelan in 10 rounds in 2018.

Lomachenko's amateur career contained a reported 396 wins and one loss. He now boasts 12 wins from 13 fights - his only defeat coming in his second professional bout when he challenged for a world title against Mexico's Orlando Salido.

"Lomachenko is very versatile but does things wrong and gets away with it as he's that good," added Crolla.

"He's also very hard to read so it's hard to get the sparring partners in to fight like him.

"As good as he is, I know I'm in for a tough night and it will take a career best performance by some way."