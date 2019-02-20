Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury rematch: WBC 'confident' the fight will take place

Media playback is not supported on this device Why Anthony Joshua could benefit from Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder falling through

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder "owe it to the fans" to make a rematch happen, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says.

Although a deal has yet to be agreed, Sulaiman said he was 'confident' the fight would take place.

WBC world champion Wilder and Fury, as well as unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, are signed to rival US broadcasters, which could make future negotiations more difficult.

But Sulaiman said: "I know for a fact they want to fight each other again."

A rematch between Wilder and Fury has been anticipated since a first meeting in December in which Wilder retained his belt after an enthralling draw in Los Angeles.

The WBC mandated the rematch but have so-far resisted imposing a deadline for purse bids with both parties saying they were close to an agreement.

"They owe it to the fans to make it happen," Sulaiman said.

"We must all do our best to comply, having the fans in mind and them getting the fight they deserve.

"When promoters, fighters or managers go with their own plans is when things get in the way, but I'm confident this fight [will happen]. Fury, Wilder and their teams don't lie. They called me directly and asked for the second fight in a very strong way.

"I will speak with them. Last week, both parties said that they were very close to making a deal for the fight without the need for purse bids."